With no action on Fields’ effort to regulate short-term rentals, Wilmington is still plagued with a housing crisis. Rising rent prices and a limited number of housing units leave many Wilmington residents in dire need of a place to live.

According to a study conducted by Housing Alliance Delaware, more than 1,300 people in Delaware experienced homelessness on a given night in 2024, a 9% increase from 2023.

‘Housing as a guaranteed, basic human right’

Carol Banks, a short-term rental operator in Wilmington, works closely with brokers in the city to assist low- and middle- income residents to find safe places to live. Her work allows her to “make rates more affordable” for short-term stays, which are any stays that are 30 days or longer.

Short-term rentals, however, aren’t always an affordable solution for people searching for housing. The average price for a 30- day stay in Wilmington is $2,910, nearly $400 more than the average rent for a three- bedroom house in Wilmington, according to Airbtics — a site that calculates short-term rentals statistics.

Some housing advocates in Wilmington believe that solutions that eliminate alternatives for Wilmington residents will only exacerbate the crisis, claiming that solutions favoring the market will always put the humanity of the crisis on the backburner.

“Part of our responsibility is to really shift the conversation away from housing as a commodity into housing as a guaranteed, basic human right,” Aviles said. “Most folks see housing as this commodity, and that is highly problematic because when your focus is on the bottom line, you are taking the human element out. Many landlords are much more focused on making money than on providing people with housing.”

That idea is also echoed by Branden Fletcher Dominguez, a tenant organizer with the City of Wilmington Autonomous Tenants’ Union. Fletcher Dominguez believes that shifting to building more housing will just continue to push out low- and middle- income families, a demographic that’s often priced out of the already existing luxury housing in Wilmington.

“Luxury housing doesn’t solve affordability,” Fletcher Dominguez said. “Market-driven solutions are constantly prioritizing profit over affordability and leaving too many renters in cities including Wilmington behind.”

Making sure new housing is affordable is crucial to making headway in solving Wilmington’s housing crisis. One method that housing advocates in Wilmington support is some form of rent stabilization.

Rent stabilization would limit how much landlords can raise rent year to year. Typically, the rate is between 2%two and 6%six percent. Currently, cities in 33 states across the country have rent stabilization ordinances.

The concept has even reached Wilmington City Council, as Councilwomanember Shané Darby reintroduced a rent stabilization bill at the council’s April 3 meeting.

The legislation would limit landlords in how much they can raise rent at their properties within a 12-month span and establish a rent ceiling, which would be the maximum amount a landlord could charge for a unit.

While she doesn’t think rent stabilization will be a long-term solution for Wilmington’s housing crisis, Aviles does believe rent stabilization is a necessary move to limit the damaging effects of the housing market.

“We know there’s not enough housing, so until we get enough housing, we need some stop gap measures.”

It’s unclear whether or not short-term rentals will, once again, reach the floor at City Council. If it does, advocates say more needs to be done to ensure all voices and perspectives are heard.

“Many [of these] conversations [with] policy makers and landlords don’t have renters at the table,” Aviles said. “It’s often other landlords or other people who have a vested interest in continuing to focus on housing as a commodity. Legislators need to have conversations with people in the community.”