New Jersey’s property taxes and home values are among the highest in the nation. Nevertheless, data released in January shows demand for housing held steady in 2025, and many real estate experts expect demand to increase this year.

Jeff Otteau, chief economist for Otteau Group, Inc., said interest rates are expected to continue to drift lower, which will make it easier for people to buy homes. He said lower interest rates will also increase the number of homes being sold.

“Because the average interest rate for homeowners is around 4%, with interest rates that had risen as high as 7.8%, those existing homeowners, even though they wanted very much to sell their house and move on to whatever was next, they didn’t want to give up the advantage of that low interest rate on the home that they’re in now,” he said.

According to a report released by New Jersey Realtors, the median sales price across all property types rose by 5.4% last year to $525,000.

An affordability crisis

Beverly Brown Ruggia, the financial justice program director at New Jersey Citizen Action, said the Garden State’s home affordability crisis is significant.

“The gap between what is available and what people can afford is astronomical. We don’t have enough affordable homes for people to rent or purchase,” Ruggia said.

For many New Jerseyans there is no rational relationship between what they earn and what they have to pay for housing, she said.

“The cost of homes for purchase is so high that even when people are creditworthy and have down payment assistance or have down payment on their own, they can’t afford the properties that they want to purchase,” she said.

Ruggia said subprime lending is another significant issue that many families may face.

“If somebody’s credit is not at the top level they may be offered a mortgage, but at a much higher cost,” she said. “They may start out with an affordable mortgage payment and end up with a much higher payment requirement, and that’s when many people go into foreclosure.”