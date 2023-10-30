This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

A dozen men heft soil bags across a North Philadelphia parking lot on a hot fall afternoon, pouring the contents into 40 planters to be delivered to homes across the neighborhood. Each planter gets a boxwood tree, a solar light, and a Halloween decoration.

It’s a small touch, but Bob Kothari says it’s the gun violence prevention strategy everyone is overlooking.

“This is the easiest thing that can be done,” said Kothari, senior vice president of information technology company ICG Commerce. “The business community’s gotta step up, because the city ain’t gettin’ it done and we have nowhere to turn to.”

It’s more than just business owners who think so. As Election Day approaches, Philadelphia voters are looking to the next mayor to enact a comprehensive blight reduction plan that could make the city safer.

Kothari is one of the leaders of a new coalition called Area 32, a group of five organizations working in the 19132 ZIP code near Strawberry Mansion. The group has a $3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to use over about three years.

The project is informed by University of Pennsylvania research showing that cleaning up trash and revitalizing vacant lots can reduce gun violence rates by as much as 29%.

Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker says she’s read these studies. She envisions training patrol officers to be “city service navigators” who can report broken streetlights, abandoned buildings, or other problems.

“They’re there as guardians and not warriors, and you develop a relationship with them,” she said. “It’s going to require a holistic approach.”

Republican candidate David Oh wants police to penalize people who litter, whether they dump large amounts of debris in a lot or toss their lunch onto the sidewalk.

“That has to be done just to send a message,” he said. “It’s a ticket, but it’s going to be issued.”

These ideas touch on broken windows policing — a tactic where officers arrest people for low-level crimes in neighborhoods where vandalism and other signs of disorder are common. Criminal justice scholars have noted the theory unfairly targets Black communities despite scant proof that the policies reduce violent crime.

The University of Pennsylvania research focuses on environmental improvement. It doesn’t address how police address litter or other conditions of blight.

Bryan Lockwood, a Monmouth University criminal justice professor who has studied trash cleanup in the city, said the question of whether blight actually drives serious crime is “a divided issue” for scholars and policymakers.

“But I think what the research shows clearly is that when you can motivate residents and provide them resources to improve their communities, that’s going to have an impact not just on crime but on everything else,” he said.

Oh said if he were to put more officers in neighborhoods struggling with high crime rates, he’d also flood those areas with city cleanup services.

“It’s gotta be, ‘The city is here, and they’re here cause they care,’” he said. “Your park is clean, your kids can go play, whatever repairs need to be done to those neglected playsets, that’s the magic of it.”

Where are the services?

Residents lack faith in the city’s ability to clean up the streets, especially in neighborhoods that have experienced historic neglect. A 2021 audit from the Office of the Controller found that on-time trash pickup occurred 70% of the time in Center City and Fishtown, but only about 40% of the time in South and Northwest Philadelphia.

This may explain why some community organizations want to take on neighborhood improvement themselves. Earlier this year, a coalition of nonprofits called the 57+ Blocks Coalition called for $100 million for cleanup, workforce development, and trauma services.

“A lot of the things we’re talking about — lighting, vacant lots, trash, the model is that services are provided by city agencies,” said Oren Gur, director of the transparency analytics lab in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, who is working with the coalition. “What we’re lifting up is that communities can do it.”