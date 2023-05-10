Elections 2023

WHYY’s ‘Studio 2’ went 1-on-1 with Philly’s mayoral candidates. Here’s what they had to say

Hear directly from candidates Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, David Oh, Cherelle Parker, and Rebecca Rhynhart.

Philly mayoral candidates stand at podiums onstage.

Mayoral candidates, from left, Jeff Brown, Helen Gym, Rebecca Rhynhart, Cherelle Parker, state Rep. Amen Brown and Allan Domb take part in a Democratic primary debate at the WPVI-TV studio in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania’s primary Election Day is days away, and the stakes for Philadelphia’s mayoral race are high.

A crowded field of candidates is vying to succeed Mayor Jim Kenney. Here’s a look at who’s running to become Philly’s 100th mayor.

Several of those candidates joined WHYY’s “Studio 2” to chat with co-hosts Cherri Gregg and Avi Wolfman-Arent about their visions for the city. Here’s what they had to say.

Amen Brown (D)

State Rep. Amen Brown (Pa. House)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Jeff Brown (D)

Mayoral candidate Jeff Brown answers a question during a forum on the performing arts and cultural economy at the Kimmel Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)
  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Allan Domb (D)

Mayoral candidate Allan Domb answers a question during a forum on the performing arts and cultural economy at the Kimmel Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Helen Gym (D)

Helen Gym at a podium
Mayoral candidate Helen Gym answers questions about her plans for infrastructure, land use, and development during a forum hosted by BUILDPhilly at the Kimmel Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

David Oh (R)

David Oh looks up, standing in front of a microphone.
Mayoral candidate David Oh answers a question during a forum on the performing arts and cultural economy at the Kimmel Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Cherelle Parker (D)

Mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker answers a question during a forum on the performing arts and cultural economy at the Kimmel Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Rebecca Rhynhart (D)

Mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart stands at the podium.
Mayoral candidate Rebecca Rhynhart answers a question during a forum on the performing arts and cultural economy at the Kimmel Center. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate