How will Black voters pivot the 2024 presidential election?

While data from the 2020 and 2022 elections suggest that Black voters tend to vote Democratic, the Trump campaign is trying to gain momentum, especially among Black men. But is it enough to win a state like Pennsylvania? What issues resonate most with Black voters? And how does Kamala Harris resonate with the Black/African-American community?

Guests:

LaFleur Stephens-Dougan – associate professor of politics at Princeton University and the author of Race to the Bottom: How Racial Appeals Work in American Politics

Timothy Welbeck – director of the Center for Anti-Racism at Temple University

Randy Robinson – president and CEO of political consulting group RRR Consulting LLC