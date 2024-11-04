Wallethub writer and analyst Chip Lupo told WHYY that one of the key highlights of this study involves determining voter turnout, not just in battleground states like Pennsylvania but across the nation.

“Where Pennsylvania did very, very well was in the racial representation demographic,” said Lupo, noting that the state scored 15th overall in the category. He also said the state ranked first in Black and African American voter representation, bringing its overall electorate representation closer to that of the state’s actual population.

Lupo pointed out that Pennsylvania also placed 14th for voters age 18–44 and 10th for voters 65 and older.

“And I think you find that to be the case pretty much in a lot of state, the older voters tend to turn out more in droves, particularly on Election Day, because one of the main talking points in the election cycle is candidate A is going to do this to your Social Security, candidate B is going to do this to your Medicare. So, it’s hot button issues like that that tend to drive these older voters to the polls,” Lupo added.