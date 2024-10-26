What to expect in New Jersey on Election Day

After a dramatic primary, New Jersey voters turn to the Nov. 5 general election to resolve several races for federal offices up and down the state.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and seven third-party candidates will compete for the state’s 14 electoral votes in the race to replace outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden.

New Jersey has favored the Democrat in presidential elections since 1992. In 2020, Biden carried the state with 57% of the vote; in 2016, Clinton carried it with 55%. Nonetheless, the Garden State was home to more post-primaries presidential campaign activity than in previous years, thanks to Trump. In May, he held a rally in Wildwood on the Jersey Shore, in between New York court appearances. In August, he held a press conference at his Bedminster golf club just ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim and Republican Curtis Bashaw are vying to fill the open seat that former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez vacated following his conviction on bribery charges. Kim is a three-term congressman from the 3rd District, and Bashaw is a hotel developer and first-time candidate from southern New Jersey. Four independent candidates also are on the ballot.

Since 2000, Democrats have had an average margin of victory of about 12 points in New Jersey’s U.S. Senate elections. The last two New Jersey Republicans to serve in the U.S. Senate were both appointed to the position and served only a few months each. New Jersey’s most recent elected Republican senator left office in 1979.

Among the U.S. House races of interest is the 7th District seat that includes Trump’s Bedminster golf club. Republican Tom Kean Jr. is seeking a second term against Democrat Sue Altman, a former leader of the state’s progressive Working Families Alliance. Kean is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former New Jersey elected officials. In the 8th District, Democrat Rob Menendez, son of the recently resigned senator, is seeking a second term against Republican Anthony Valdes.