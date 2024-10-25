What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

For one hour, Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew and his Democratic challenger Joe Salerno debated on a wide range of topics including energy, climate change, immigration, border security, the economy and abortion.

Both candidates are running in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District.

The debate, hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and the Press of Atlantic City, did not have an audience at the request of the Van Drew campaign.

Ron Filan, Van Drew’s campaign manager, told the Press that not having an audience is “the most appropriate setup” because the congressman has “literally hundreds of active death threats against him.”

The debate was streamed live to the public.

Here are three key takeaways from Thursday night’s debate:

Salerno paints Van Drew as ‘a lackey’

Starting with his opening statement, Salerno characterized Van Drew as “a lackey for his new political party,” referencing the incumbent’s party flip in 2019.

“He had cut a deal with Washington insiders, traded that independence for hits on Fox News,” Salerno said.

Salerno used this line at least two other times, including when Van Drew asserted that the Inflation Reduction Act put millions of dollars to “study the gas expelled out of cow’s backsides and out of their mouths.”

“Wow, I watch Fox News too,” Salerno said.

Politifact found that cattle are the No. 1 agricultural source of greenhouse gas worldwide, with most methane emissions coming from “cow burps.” Also, all cattle-related projects would account for a small fraction of the $8.5 billion allocated for all types of agricultural conservation over four years.

Energy, energy, energy

Van Drew drilled down on energy: nuclear, solar and “some fossil fuels, like clean gas.” Like most Republicans in South Jersey, Van Drew is opposed to offshore wind energy as an option for South Jersey.

“Wind energy can be good, maybe on the mainland, somewhere else,” he said. “It hurts our environment. It hurts our fishermen. It will hurt the ratepayer. If you think you’re paying high rates now, you’re going to pay more than ever.”