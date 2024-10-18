What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

New Jersey’s 12th District congressional race pits Democratic incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman against Republican challenger Darius Mayfield. Libertarian candidate Vic Kaplan and Green Party candidate Kim Meudt are also in the race.

This is a repeat of the 2022 election. That year, Watson Coleman captured 63.1% of the vote, defeating Mayfield, who received 35.9% of ballots cast.

The 12th Congressional District encompasses parts of Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties and Plainfield in Union County. Democrats are 43% of the registered voters, while Republicans account for 18%.

Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman

Watson Coleman was born in Camden, New Jersey, she is a Ewing High School graduate. She attended Rutgers University and received a B.A. from Thomas Edison State College.

Before she began her public service career, Watson Coleman was a bureau chief in the Division of Civil Rights in the NJ Department of Law and Public Safety. She also headed up the Department of Transportation’s Office of Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action and Contact Compliance and served as an Assistant Commissioner in the Department of Community Affairs.

Watson Coleman said she decided to run for the General Assembly because her father, John Watson, was an Assemblyman, and had wanted his daughter to follow in his footsteps.

“He died and that was my way of keeping him alive,” she said. “I knew I had enough experience; I had worked with the legislature and it would be a good opportunity for me to continue the good work that he was doing.”

Watson Coleman said a key element of her campaign is to eliminate barriers and concerns for those who had been under-resourced or given no attention.

She was elected to the New Jersey Legislature in 1998, and represented the 15th district for 17 years. She served as the majority leader from 2006 to 2010.

In 2014, she ran for the 12th Congressional District seat left open by Rush Holt’s retirement and became the first African American woman to represent New Jersey in Congress.