Congressman Andy Kim, New Jersey’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, and his Republican opponent Curtis Bashaw faced off in the first of three planned debates Sunday night. Kim and Bashaw are vying for the Senate seat currently held by interim Sen. George Helmy, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy following the resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted on corruption charges.

Sunday’s debate was sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and hosted at the Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics at Rider University. Here are some key takeaways:

Why they chose to run

Kim said his concern about the future of the country is what motivated him to run.

“That’s why I stepped up in public service, worked in national security, keep our country safe, worked under both Democratic and Republican presidents, served in war zones and at the White House,” he said.

Kim, who grew up in Evesham Township, is a former diplomat who has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2019.

In September 2023, he announced he would run against incumbent New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez after Menendez was indicted on corruption and bribery charges.

Kim initially faced New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy before she dropped out of the primary race in March 2024, and Menendez dropped out of the primary race last spring.

Bashaw said he’s running because there’s a desire for change in Washington, D.C., and he claimed that he is not the average Republican.

“I’ve been married to my husband for 22 years, I am pro-choice, pro-parent, pro-business, I believe in common sense,” he said.

Bashaw, who is a hotel entrepreneur, grew up in Camden County. He headed up the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative during the COVID pandemic, designing a blueprint for small businesses, restaurants and hotels to safely re-open.

He has also served as the executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, overseeing the investment of gaming tax revenues in economic development projects statewide.