N.J. U.S. Senate race: Key takeaways from the first debate between candidates Andy Kim and Curtis Bashaw
New Jersey’s Democratic and Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate debated affordability, border security and other issues.
Congressman Andy Kim, New Jersey’s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, and his Republican opponent Curtis Bashaw faced off in the first of three planned debates Sunday night. Kim and Bashaw are vying for the Senate seat currently held by interim Sen. George Helmy, who was appointed by Gov. Phil Murphy following the resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted on corruption charges.
Sunday’s debate was sponsored by the New Jersey Globe and hosted at the Rebovich Institute of New Jersey Politics at Rider University. Here are some key takeaways:
Why they chose to run
Kim said his concern about the future of the country is what motivated him to run.
“That’s why I stepped up in public service, worked in national security, keep our country safe, worked under both Democratic and Republican presidents, served in war zones and at the White House,” he said.
Kim, who grew up in Evesham Township, is a former diplomat who has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2019.
In September 2023, he announced he would run against incumbent New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez after Menendez was indicted on corruption and bribery charges.
Kim initially faced New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy before she dropped out of the primary race in March 2024, and Menendez dropped out of the primary race last spring.
Bashaw said he’s running because there’s a desire for change in Washington, D.C., and he claimed that he is not the average Republican.
“I’ve been married to my husband for 22 years, I am pro-choice, pro-parent, pro-business, I believe in common sense,” he said.
Bashaw, who is a hotel entrepreneur, grew up in Camden County. He headed up the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative during the COVID pandemic, designing a blueprint for small businesses, restaurants and hotels to safely re-open.
He has also served as the executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, overseeing the investment of gaming tax revenues in economic development projects statewide.
A spotlight on their platforms
Kim highlighted his efforts to improve housing affordability by increasing more housing inventory, raising the minimum wage and helping seniors.
“I’m trying to pass legislation that would allow Medicare recipients to get vision, hearing, dental coverage, these are the types of things I hear about, and we want to make sure we’re doing that for all Americans,” he said.
Bashaw said he would unleash opportunities for small businesses.
“I understand the importance of a living wage and working hard so we can grow our economy and expand opportunity for everybody,” he said.
Both candidates agreed that middle class families are struggling but differed on their approach to solve that problem. Kim said big corporations must pay their fair share of taxes, while Bashaw said spending on the federal level must be controlled.
A pause in the debate
About six minutes into the discussions, Bashaw suddenly froze for several seconds. Kim approached him, touched his arm and asked if he was okay. The moderators stopped the debate. When it resumed, Bashaw said he had not eaten much and expressed gratitude for everyone’s indulgence.
Immigration, world politics takes center stage
Bashaw and Kim also discussed a number of federal and world issues, including border security, immigration, the need to stop the escalating violence in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. Kim blamed Republicans for stalling a bipartisan border bill during the presidential election year, while Bashaw accused Kim of waiting for a perfect border bill that allowed millions of undocumented immigrants to flood into the U.S.
In a state where Democratic registered voters outnumber Republicans by more than 900,000, Bashaw continually said he would be an independent senator, supporting what he believed was right and not simply following the GOP party line.
The candidates also agreed steps must be taken to reduce crime, control gun laws, address the student loan crisis, strengthen the Affordable Care Act and expand mental health counseling for students.
In his closing statement, Kim said he believes Election Day is the starting line, not the finish line, and he pledged to take on big challenges with honor and integrity. Bashaw said he wants women of New Jersey to know he will work for security and safety for families by creating a secure border and supporting law enforcement and common sense gun reform.
Four other independent candidates were not extended invitations to the Sunday evening debate.
Kim and Bashaw have agreed to two additional debates. Their second debate will be hosted by NJ Spotlight News at NJ PBS on Oct. 15. The final debate will be hosted by News 12 New Jersey on Oct. 22. Both debates will be pre-recorded.
