What is Hezbollah, the militia fighting Israel in Lebanon?

Israeli airstrikes, artillery and tank fire into southern Lebanon this week led to the deadliest day for civilians and fighters of the militant group Hezbollah in up to four decades.

And on Wednesday, Hezbollah launched a ballistic missile at central Israel toward Tel Aviv, after days of ramping up rockets fired at northern Israel. The Israeli military says it intercepted the ballistic missile, calling it the first time a projectile weapon launched from Lebanon had reached central Israel.

Israel has shot down many of the rockets, and besides damage to several buildings, they have caused comparatively few serious casualties.

The two sides have been trading fire for almost a year now, most of it concentrated in Israel’s north and Lebanon’s south. But the Israeli air force has carried out an increasing number of sorties deep into Lebanese territory. The Israeli assault Monday killed nearly 500 people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Lebanese historian Charles Al-Hayek says that marked the country’s highest death toll from fighting in a single day since the 1982 Lebanon war.

And last week, Hezbollah accused Israel of blowing up thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to the militia, killing dozens and injuring thousands of people across Lebanon and in parts of Syria.

Here’s a brief history of Hezbollah, its origins and goals, and some background on its often elusive leader.

A militia born in civil war

To understand the rise and growth of Hezbollah, it’s important to appreciate the patchwork nature of the country in which it arose as a potent social and political force. Lebanon’s complex and fragile democracy distributes power along religious sectarian lines. The number of seats given to any particular group is proportional to its percentage of the population — the country’s largest populations being Christians, Sunni Muslims and Shia Muslims.

In 1975, increasingly fraught tensions among the groups, along with an influx of predominantly Sunni Palestinian refugees, plunged the country into a 15-year-long civil war. Amid the fighting, Israeli forces twice invaded and occupied the south of Lebanon in order to combat Palestinian guerrilla groups that had been launching attacks against Israel.

With the support of Iran (the region’s preeminent Shia power), Hezbollah, which began as a small Shia militia group during the war, emerged as the dominant force fighting against the Israeli occupation. In their efforts to expel the Israelis, the group became known for its use of extreme tactics, such as the infamous 1983 suicide bombing attack targeting barracks housing U.S. and French troops in Beirut, which killed 305. The group is sometimes credited with launching the modern suicide bombing era.