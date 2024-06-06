Republican Curtis Bashaw’s nomination fueling GOP hope in deeply Democratic New Jersey

Southern New Jersey developer Curtis Bashaw’s Senate nomination over Donald Trump’s preferred candidate in Tuesday’s GOP primary and the possibility that embattled Sen. Bob Menendez’s independent campaign could split Democrats have fueled fresh GOP hopes that they can put a reliably blue New Jersey Senate seat in play this fall.

It’s a fight national Democrats weren’t anticipating, but it’s one they’ll have to win if they hope to maintain control of the closely divided U.S. Senate.

Bashaw, 64, a hotel developer and political newcomer who lives with his husband in the Victorian resort town of Cape May, appears poised to shift away from the right-tilting politics of the GOP primary in a state where Republicans haven’t won an election for the Senate in 52 years. He defeated Trump-endorsed Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner on Tuesday and will face Democratic Rep. Andy Kim in the general election.

Kim, who has shown a knack for holding his own in the rough-and-tumble world of New Jersey politics, easily won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday’s primaries. Menendez, a longtime Democrat, filed to run as an independent in the fall but is currently in New York federal court on corruption charges. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Democrats can hardly afford a close — or expensive — contest in a state they had long assumed was safe.

The Republicans are hoping Bashaw is the candidate who’ll break through the Democratic wall. GOP state Sen. Mike Testa backed Bashaw in the primary, citing his background as a businessman and political outsider and saying he was the only candidate who could win in November.

Bashaw has other upsides for the GOP: He poured nearly $1 million into his own campaign so far, according to Federal Election Commission records, and while he backs Trump, he drew a distinction between Trump’s effort to win back the White House and his Senate campaign in New Jersey. Republicans lost ground there during Trump’s one term in the White House, at one point holding just a single seat in the state’s 12-district congressional delegation.

“There are different missions. We’re on the same team,” Bashaw said of his and Trump’s campaigns. ”New Jerseyans want a hopeful, positive message from somebody that’s done stuff. And I think that’s why our campaign resonates. And I think that’s why Republicans have a shot, for the first time in 50 years, to take back a seat.”