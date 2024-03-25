Then on the next day, Jersey City Mayor and 2025 gubernatorial candidate Steven Fulop shifted his support from Murphy to Kim. The change came just after Kim and Dr. Patricia Campos-Medina, a fellow Senate candidate, were denied entry to the Camden County Democratic convention.

Fulop was critical of Murphy for not saying anything about the incident. Murphy deferred comment to Camden County Democrats about the fracas.

On the same day, the judge in the lawsuit to do away with the line, filed by Kim, sounded skeptical of arguments from attorneys for the defendants.

The bottom line, according to Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, is that Murphy started to contemplate the idea that she would ultimately lose.

“I don’t think it ever occurred to her when she got into the race that it was going to be competitive, that it was going to be as hard as it was, and that she might not come out on top,” he said.

In her video posted Sunday, Murphy said she suspended her campaign because she didn’t want to “waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat.”

“New Jersey’s next senator must focus on the issues of our time and not be mired in tearing others down while dividing the people of our party and state,” she said.

Both analysts agree that Murphy did not see any value in going negative.

“[We’re talking] really harsh negative ads on Philadelphia network TV and New York network TV,” said Dworkin. “I’m just not that sure that Tammy Murphy clearly saw that as worth it… which would be taking it obviously to the next level from the little skirmishes we saw through the campaign to date.”

Rasmussen offered that Murphy “didn’t want to have to get nasty.”

“She could not be assured, even after putting the money in going negative, that she was going to come out on top,” he said.