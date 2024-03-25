New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy suspends her Senate campaign to replace indicted Sen. Menendez

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy on Sunday suspended her U.S. Senate campaign to replace Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez as he faces federal corruption charges,

Murphy said in a video posted to social media that winning the Democratic primary would require her to wage “a very divisive and negative campaign.”

“With Donald Trump on the ballot and so much at stake for our nation, I will not in good conscience waste resources tearing down a fellow Democrat,” Murphy said.

Her decision to drop out probably clears the way for U.S. Rep. Andy Kim in the Democratic primary on June 4. Kim is mounting a more formidable challenge than is typical against a well-connected political figure in a state where connections count for a lot.

Menendez announced that he would not run in that primary but did not rule out seeking reelection as an independent.