New Jersey Democrats pick from crowded field in special election for Sherrill’s U.S. House seat

New Jersey Democratic voters are picking their party’s candidate from a crowded field in Thursday’s special election for the U.S. House seat opened up by Mikie Sherrill’s victory in the race for governor.

Sherrill stepped down from representing the 11th District after she won last year, opening up this competitive race in the Democratic primary. In the GOP race, Randolph Mayor Joe Hathaway is unopposed.

Among the leading Democrats seeking the nomination is former Rep. Tom Malinowski, who lost a bid for reelection in a different district in 2022. He has the endorsement of New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim, who has built support among progressive groups.

Brendan Gill, an elected commissioner in Essex County, one of New Jersey’s most populous, has close ties to former Gov. Phil Murphy, whose first campaign for governor he managed.

Analilia Mejia, a onetime head of the Working Families Alliance in the state and political director for Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, has his endorsement, as well as that of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York.