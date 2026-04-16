Democrat Analilia Mejia and Republican Joe Hathaway compete for suburban New Jersey House seat

Analilia Mejia will try to expand Democratic momentum in New Jersey as she and Republican Joe Hathaway compete in Thursday’s special election to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Mikie Sherrill when she was elected governor last year.

Mejia, a former head of the Working Families Alliance who has support from Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, emerged from a crowded Democratic primary in February, while Hathaway, a council member in suburban Randolph, was unchallenged.

The contest will decide which party controls the seat in the closely divided House, with the midterms of President Donald Trump’s second term on the horizon. The winner will serve out the final months of Sherrill’s term, and the two could meet again in November.

Mejia has cast the race as a fight for democracy and criticized the president over pardoning Jan. 6 insurrection participants and freezing funding Congress has authorized.

“The people here are ready to do something about it,” she said recently. “We’re not here to write strongly worded letters. Congress has real power.”

Hathaway has seized on Mejia’s progressive credentials, and national Republicans cast her as a socialist.

“I’m running to bring common-sense leadership to D.C & deliver results for our families, not push a far-left agenda,” Hathaway said in a recent social media post.

The 11th District, which covers parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties in northern New Jersey’s wealthy suburbs, was long a Republican stronghold but has become increasingly Democratic since Trump’s first term.

Sherrill won the seat in 2018’s midterm elections, when Democrats flipped dozens of seats to take control of Congress. And in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris carried the district by nearly 9 points.