Because of how New Jersey’s primary process functions, ballots across the state — particularly for the Democratic primary in June — may have a different candidate in the prominent ballot position under President Biden, depending on the county.

The prime ballot spot, known as “the line,” is reserved for the candidate endorsed by the county’s party organization.

As it stands now, in Passaic County, the position will go to First Lady Tammy Murphy. Her rival, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, will hold the prominent spot in Monmouth County.

Kim and two other candidates — labor leader Dr. Patricia Campos Medina and Newark-based activist Lawrence Hamm — want to change the historical ballot design. The three candidates sent letters to 19 county clerks and Democratic leaders requesting that ballots be grouped by “office block.” An “office block” is when candidates are grouped by the office they are running for.



“[‘The line’] means you’re with a whole bunch of other county party organization endorsed candidates,” said Dr. Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University. “If you’re not on the line, you’re not necessarily in the next column; you could be several columns over.”

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, expects county chairpersons and clerks to keep ballots as they’re organized currently.

“It’s not that the chairs and the party officials haven’t heard the grassroots support that Andy Kim clearly has demonstrated,” he said. “It’s that they are going to double down on the advantage that their endorsement has and they are going to try and deliver on that.”