Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said prior to the convention that Hughes’ chances of winning without party support would be tougher, especially without the prominent ballot position.

Now, Rasmussen said, “I think he finally got the memo.”

“I really attribute this to his digesting the results of the convention,” he said. “If there were any viable way forward, I think he’d have taken it.”

Rasmussen points out another factor in the about face is Asm. Wayne DeAngelo — a top supporter of Hughes — switching his support to Benson, his Assembly running mate.

DeAngelo, who was narrowly booted from the party line on the ballot, received Benson’s endorsement. He will still appear in a prominent ballot position due to Mercer Democratic rules.

Hughes touted the fact that he helped to end GOP rule in Mercer County two decades ago, “[taking] on the Republican machine…and won.”

“I’m deeply proud of the fact that since I took office, Republicans have not won a single countywide race,” he said. “We pushed back Republican rule and turned Mercer into a model for progressive leadership for the entire state.”

Other career highlights shared by the Hughes campaign include preserving more than 5,700 acres of open space, an award-winning county park system, and passing among the toughest pay-to-play laws in New Jersey.

But Hughes’ record came under scrutiny after a scathing report from the state Comptroller’s office concerning tax penalties the county paid and his long-time chief financial officer for the county not having the credentials to hold the job.