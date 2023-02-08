In less than two weeks, civil and matrimonial trials in six New Jersey counties will be suspended. Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner said Tuesday that there are not enough judges in those areas to go around.

“At this time, there are 69 vacancies throughout the trial courts — more than one out of every six positions statewide,” he said in a statement. “That imposes heightened responsibilities on sitting judges who handle thousands of proceedings and motions each month.”

Civil and matrimonial trials are cases involving wages, accident claims, divorce, and child custody arrangements, as well as child support.

Jeralyn Lawrence, president of the New Jersey State Bar Association, said “everyone’s life is on hold” because their cases won’t have a ruling because the courts have been effectively shut down.

“The trickle down effect is enormous,” she said. “You have victims of domestic violence that may not have their day in court because judges are in triage mode and may be pulled to criminal cases.”

The trial suspensions, effective Tues., Feb. 21, will happen in two multi-county Superior Court vicinages. Vicinage 13 — comprising Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties — has five judicial vacancies out of 20 positions. In Vicinage 15 — comprising Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties — there are nine vacancies out of 28 judgeships.

“In light of the high percentage of vacancies in [the vicinages], and the particular challenges multi-county vicinages face, there are simply not enough judges at this time to conduct civil and matrimonial trials in either vicinage,” Rabner said.

The suspension of trials will have a “significant impact” on litigants “across the board,” according to Rocco Cipparone, an attorney based in Gloucester County. He said civil and matrimonial cases are already backlogged not only due to the judicial shortages, but the volume of litigation that exists.

“[The suspensions are] really going to significantly impact and delay their ability to recover funds, for example, in civil cases that are necessary to either their living or to make up for lost economic opportunity or lost wages,” he said.