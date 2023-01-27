Wilson was formally sworn-in as head of the organization Thursday at the Mercer Oaks Golf Course in West Windsor Township, Mercer County. It was part of the association’s installation meeting and awards luncheon.

Holding the Bible that Wilson laid his hand on was his daughter, Nichelle Wilson, and Middlesex County Sheriff Mildred Scott, the county’s first female sheriff and the first Black person to be elected sheriff in New Jersey.

After his installation, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) honored him for his historic ascension to lead the sheriff’s association, as well as his decades of public service in the military, law enforcement, and the State Assembly.

“I don’t know where you get all the images,” said Jiles Ship, president of the New Jersey chapter of NOBLE. “Neither one of those jobs are easy.”

Wilson is used to being the first. After two stints on the Camden City Council, he became the first Black person from the City of Camden to serve in the General Assembly in 2010. He would go on to be re-elected in 2011 and 2013. He left the Assembly in 2015 after being elected county sheriff.

Gloucester County Sheriff Jonathan Sammons said he couldn’t think of a better person to lead the sheriff’s association.

“He’s done so much for the community,” he said. “He’s made some really great strides as sheriff of Camden County.”

Sammons, the first Black sheriff in his county, calls Wilson a mentor; affectionately calling him “Sheriff Dad.”

“He’s such a mentor to me that he is almost like a surrogate father,” he added. “That’s the way he comes across when he’s giving you advice.”