The tax man came for Mercer County several times between 2018 and 2021. That’s because it didn’t pay taxes on time.

During that period, the county paid nearly $4.5 million in fines and penalties for not making timely payroll tax payments to both the IRS and the state Division of Taxation, according to a report from the New Jersey Office of the State Comptroller.

The investigation also found that David Miller, the county’s chief financial officer, “did not hold, or even apply for” a required certification during his entire tenure. As a result, Mercer County was left without “a properly credentialed CFO for over a decade.”

The report, released Tuesday, found that in 2018, the county filed its fourth quarter payroll tax return with the IRS nine months late. The county did not file one timely return for 2020. On average, quarterly returns were filed five months late. Third-quarter returns were filed seven months late, on average, and the fourth-quarter returns nine months late.