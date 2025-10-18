From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

With the country nearing its semiquincentennial milestone, the Preserving Black Haddonfield History Project is kicking off celebrations Monday with its American Revolution in Black & White series.

The event will feature Georgetown University professor Maurice Jackson, who specializes in 17th and 18th century history centered around abolition.

“I spent a year studying Quaker abolitionists and there are certain points about them that still are resonant today,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the Quaker values of fighting for peace and money being used as a tool and not an end goal are still relevant.

“I want to look at a central question of the ideas of the American Revolution and why some were achieved and why some not achieved,” he said.

Jackson’s talk will focus on “Slavery, Abolition and the American Revolution: Debates Rooted in Economics, Faith, Human Rights and Foreign Policies,” and will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Society of Friends Meeting House in Haddonfield.

The event is presented by the new Coalition on Slavery, Abolition and the American Revolution that also includes Haddonﬁeld Friends, the Historical Society of Haddonﬁeld, Indian King Tavern and Museum and the Lawnside Historical Society.

Area scholars said the topic is timely and that these conversations about the nation’s past are an important reminder leading up to the 250th celebrations.

Leigh-Anne Francis, professor of African American studies and women’s gender and sexuality studies at The College of New Jersey, described the principles of the American Revolution as “perfect … beautiful and admirable.”

“We should pursue the actualization of these ideals,” she said. “But in application or when they were talked about … the principles were used to pursue white supremacist goals.”