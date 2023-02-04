A bill establishing sweeping employment protections for temporary workers is headed to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

The legislation, known as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights,” ensures that temporary workers are treated fairly, supporters say.

Among many provisions, the measure requires companies to pay temporary workers minimum wage after deductions for food and meals.

The bill requires employers to provide pertinent job information — like job location, hours, and pay rate — in the workers’ primary language.

Amy Torres, executive director of the New Jersey Alliance For Immigrant Justice, says a large percentage of temporary workers in New Jersey are people of color and immigrants — many of whom are taken advantage of by businesses without repercussions. Torres claims that companies often hire temporary workers to get around paying full compensation and benefits to permanent employees.

“I think there’s a really strong message here that New Jersey refuses to build an economy that takes workers for granted or puts them in harm’s way,” Torres said.

A Thursday vote in the Senate fell mostly along party lines with most Republicans in opposition. Sen. Vincent Polistina (R-Atlantic) was the lone Republican to approve the bill.