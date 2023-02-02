Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees.

“Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said.

The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit organization that recently received more than $1.3 million in state grant funding to plant trees and cultivate green spaces in environmentally overburdened communities (EOCs) in Trenton.

The money is provided by the Natural Climate Solutions grant program funded by “Treasure Our Trees” license plate sales and New Jersey Forest Service No Net Loss Compensatory Reforestation Program. Watson said his organization will collaborate with the city to plant hundreds of oak, red maple, ginkgo, and sycamore trees at a corridor along East State Street and nearby parks.

According to experts, tree canopies have a myriad of physical and mental health benefits. Canopies also reduce urban heat by providing shade and absorbing harmful greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide. Watson argues that neighborhoods lacking canopies tend to experience more quality-of-life-related issues including a disproportionate amount of crime.

“Data shows that a 10% increase in tree canopies on the street reduces crime by 12%,” Watson said.

Low-income neighborhoods have fewer trees than affluent ones

People who live in low-income communities of color are more likely to reside in neighborhoods with few to no trees compared to people who live in more affluent, neighboring towns.

That’s the case in parts of New Jersey’s capital city, which according to data provided by the state Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), has a tree canopy cover of about 7%.

Nearby towns Princeton and Lawrence have a canopy cover of 54% and 36%, respectively, according to NJDEP.

Camden has less than 3% tree canopy cover compared to neighboring towns Audubon (12%) and Collingswood (7%).

Newark, the state’s largest city and a significant cultural hub, has a canopy cover of about 4%, while Montclair and Livingston have 39% and 42% canopy cover.

Neighborhoods in Trenton, Camden, and Newark also scored poorly on American Forests’ “Tree Equity Score” map.