Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise.

The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife.

“We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”

The birds are doing well especially in South Jersey, said Clark.

“About 50% of our state’s population can be found in the Delaware Bay region. So those are the counties of Salem and Cumberland and part of Cape May primarily,” she said. “That is a very eagle-dense, eagle-rich area with great habitat that is kind of similar to another great region, which is Chesapeake Bay.”