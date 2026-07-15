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When Juan Zacheas Leonard walked into New Number One Chinese on New London Road to pick up a DoorDash order in the summer of 2023, he wasn’t looking for a piano.

But an aging, out-of-tune instrument tucked into the corner of the Newark, Delaware, restaurant caught his attention.

The restaurant owner told him the order would take about 10 minutes. Leonard –– who performs as Zeek –– sat down to play while he waited.

He had no way of knowing that those few minutes would reshape, not only his own creative journey, but also transform the restaurant into one of Delaware’s most unexpected gathering places for musicians, artists and music lovers.

What began as a few songs on a neglected piano has evolved into a community jam session that has drawn artists from across the region, attracting the attention of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leon Thomas,Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, and has continued to reach viewers around the world through livestreams.

The piano had been sitting there for years as life unfolded around it. Customers shuffled in and out carrying cartons of fried rice, lo mein and chicken wings. Seasons changed. Dust settled across the instrument’s worn frame. Most people hardly noticed it.

Until an artist came searching for somewhere to play.

Searching for stability

Growing up between Frankford and Dagsboro, Leonard was surrounded by music.

“I started messing around with music when I was four,” he said.

His mother introduced him to the piano, and the church became his first stage.

“My mom actually played the piano, and she bought a … electric Yamaha. And then she showed me like one song, and then I pretty much just took it from there,” he said. “I grew up in church. I was always surrounded by musicians, whether it [was] drummers, bassists, organ players. I had a … love of music in that form.”.

As Leonard grew older, he taught himself how to produce music, experimented with remixes, and immersed himself in the sounds of gospel, R&B and soul. But like many independent artists, he eventually found himself wrestling with a difficult question: Could the creative life bring him the stability he was searching for?

“Actually, the whole reason why I was DoorDashing was because I was about to shift out of music. I was trying to enter the tech world,” he said. “I just got out of a coding bootcamp. And I was DoorDashing while I was looking for a job.”

Around the same time, Leonard also lost access to the acoustic piano he had been regularly playing at the University of Delaware.

“When I walked in, I looked to the left and I seen an old piano in the corner,” Leonard said, recalling the moment at New Number One Chinese. He still had a keyboard at home, “but playing on an actual acoustic is entirely different.To feel the strings vibrating from the mallet that’s hitting from the keys … It’s a whole different experience when you play an actual piano.”

Despite its condition, the piano left an impression on him, Leonard said.

“Even though it was older and it was out of tune, it really stuck with me because it had a sound that wasn’t normal, but it was charming and it was interesting,” he said.

The owner encouraged him to come back.