From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported approximately 107,543 drug overdose deaths across the United States. Delaware recorded 558 of those tragic losses.

In response, Delaware-based atTAcK Addiction is intensifying its efforts to provide crucial resources and information to those in need, working to combat the state’s opioid crisis and save lives.

The atTAcK addiction nonprofit, named in memory of Tyler Armstrong Keister, was founded in 2013, driven by the shared grief of those who had experienced losses through overdoses.

As International Overdose Awareness Day approaches on August 31, supporters of atTAcK Addiction held the 13th annual candlelight vigil in Newark in front of Old College Hall at the University of Delaware.

Elizabeth Perkins has attended every vigil since her son died of a heroin overdose in 2011 while he was a UD student.

“Every year since, we’ve been on this corner. Usually on the 31st because the 31st is technically International Overdose Awareness Day, but we come in the middle of the week now because we get most of the students when they’re first here,” she said, noting that this week marks the start of the academic school year for the college. “Overdose is still unfortunately a huge problem, so we’re trying to just educate the students.”