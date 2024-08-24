From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a recent Thursday afternoon, Anna Sardella took a drive to Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pennsylvania.

Buried there is her son, Joseph “Joey” Sardella, who was the oldest of three children and grew up with his family in nearby Havertown. The eldest brother died of a drug overdose at age 24 on Aug. 31, 2019 after a five-year battle with substance use disorder, leaving behind a family that still cherishes who he was in their lives.

“He was definitely a bit of a mama’s boy, very loving,” Ann said. “He grew up to be an absolutely excellent athlete, he played everything. And he loved music. He had such an ear for finding beautiful music.”

That day – Aug. 31 – is also International Overdose Awareness Day. The Sardellas hold an annual cemetery memorial walk for the whole community on this day and will do so again later this month. The walk looks to give families like the Sardellas an opportunity to share stories about the friends and family they’ve lost to drug addiction.

Aside from his family, Ann said Joey’s greatest loves were Philadelphia sports teams like the 76ers and the Eagles.

“When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, he did go out with his friends and he called me crying and he said, ‘I am so happy to be able to make this call to you. You are my first phone call. I cannot believe I got to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl,’” Ann said. “That’s how much he loved them, he was crying.”

These are the memories that Ann and her family have held onto ever since Joey’s death.

This year, the walk will be in partnership with the Shevlin Family Foundation whose founders, Peggie and Paul Shevlin, have three children who are in recovery from substance use disorder.

Ann credits the annual event with helping her family heal in the wake of her son’s death.

“This is how our family kind of turned it around,” Ann said. “We have beautiful memories of Joey and celebrating him together is very easy for us, and to have all the community together so that they can celebrate a loved one just makes it that much better. We feel supported by them and we hope they feel supported by us.”

Similar memorial events throughout Philadelphia, the suburbs, Delaware and South Jersey are scheduled on the days leading up to and on Aug. 31 to mark the day and help spread awareness about the impact of the addiction epidemic.

The number of people in the United States who died from drug overdoses declined in 2023 for the first time in five years, but overdoses still claimed the lives of 107,543 people across the country, including thousands of people in the Delaware Valley.

Ann said awareness day events can help bring people who’ve been deeply affected by addiction and the opioid epidemic closer.

“What you will feel after you’ve come is that you’ve just gifted your loved one with a way of saying, ‘I still will always support your life and your memory and I will honor you,’” she said.