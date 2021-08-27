Flags lowered to honor Delaware lives lost to the opioid crisis

As they took turns slowly turning the cranks to lower the U.S., Delaware, and county flags, family members of those who have died from overdose honored their loved ones Friday morning.

It was the second year for the somber ceremony outside the New Castle County government headquarters in New Castle.

The annual ceremony is the brainchild of Penny Rogers, who was looking for a way to honor her son Vincent and the hundreds of others who die each year in Delaware due to drug overdose. She convinced County Executive Matt Meyer to host the event after sending him a Facebook message last year.

“This is not going to cure the disease of addiction, but this is going to give people who don’t really understand that addiction is a disease a moment to pause and, God willing, educate themselves,” Rogers said. “The lowering of the flags today is a symbol of [Meyer’s] commitment to breaking the stigma.”

Since the death of her son from a heroin overdose in 2017, Rogers has become executive director of Face the Facts, a group that provides resources and information to those facing addiction or trying to help loved ones.

“While we know Delaware has a tremendous amount of work to do, we must stop and celebrate moments like this,” she said. “I’m beyond blessed to work in the addiction community with so many people that are here today that I sometimes forget the stigma of addiction is alive and ugly.”

She said part of her mission is to get people beyond thinking of overdose victims as “junkies,” and see them as real people struggling with a disease.

“The stigma is still real when it comes to death. People don’t want to acknowledge that their loved one has been lost to an overdose or things related to addiction,” Rogers said. “Behind every death is someone’s son, their daughter, their mom, their dad.”