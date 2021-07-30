All the companies signed consent orders, agreeing not to contest the fines and to make the payments to the state. The money goes into the general fund — not back to the patient — but Navarro stressed that the department also investigates complaints on behalf of individual patients who call the Consumer Services Division at 800-282-8611.

Navarro said the reviews help regulators “make sure that residents who are seeking care for mental health treatment or substance abuse are not facing higher costs or greater barriers to care than those who have been injured on the softball field or have physical ailments. And when we find out that inequities exist, we hold them accountable.”

Navarro said the reviews will continue, but pointed out that companies have agreed to make changes to be in compliance and to be equitable.

“We expect that these companies will make changes,’’ he said, “so that these prohibitive practices don’t continue to happen.”

Emily Vera, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Delaware, says barriers such as waiting to have treatment pre-authorized — known as a “pre-auth” — can be devastating to patients in crisis.

“If you have depression, for example, that might affect your motivation,” Vera told WHYY News. “And so when you finally have a moment of motivation to go and try and get some help and then you run into something like a pre-auth, it can be so discouraging. Or a person who’s battling active addiction might have a window of time of clarity where they’re ready to go and get help, and if it’s not right there, that’s a really big missed opportunity.”

”And then down the road, if you keep delaying and delaying, there can be much bigger health consequences, but also treatments are going to become more expensive and more intense. And so it doesn’t even make economic sense to have these barriers.”