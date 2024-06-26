Wayward bear’s journey across northern Delaware ends after car strike

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For the past several days, a black bear nicknamed “Delabear” has been seen around the Newark area in New Castle County, setting social media abuzz. Roaming through backyards, the furry visitor was seen happily living and eating, thrilling residents with its presence.

Unfortunately, Delabear’s adventures were cut short Tuesday night, when it was struck by a car on Route 1 near School Bell Road in New Castle.

“We understand the community’s interest in the bear,’” said Joe Rogerson, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). “It’s always unfortunate when wildlife is lost in such a manner. Our team will be examining the bear to gather information.”