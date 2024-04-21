New Jersey warns residents to be on the lookout for black bears this spring

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection wants residents to be aware of black bears emerging from hibernation this spring.

Since the 1980s, the black bear population in New Jersey has been growing. The animals tend to live in the state’s mixed hardwood forests, dense swamps and forested wetlands, but are highly adaptable.

While bears are more commonly seen in the northwest part of the state, bears have been sighted across all 21 counties. To reduce encounters and conflicts, the DEP is suggesting residents follow safety precautions: