Wandering stray horse ‘Darien’ finds new home at sanctuary in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A stray horse found wandering the urban streets in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park section is now roaming free in the open fields of Bucks County.

The adventures of ‘Darien the Horse’ started Wednesday, May 29, on the 4000 block of North Darien Street. That’s where he gets his name.

Residents found the underweight horse wandering around after the man who bought him abandoned him a few hours later.

Animal care experts picked him up and nourished him. Today, Darien arrived at his brand new home at Last Chance Ranch in Quakertown. It’s an animal rescue and sanctuary.

“Here he will get the things that horses need,” says Sarah Barnett, the Interim Co-Executive Director of ACCT Philly.

“They need space and enrichment. They don’t need to be in a stall 24/7. It’s not good for them. It’s not what they are meant to do. He has at least another 15 years, and they will be spent the way they should be.”

Action News caught up with Darien at ACCT Philly in Hunting Park as he prepared for his journey to the ranch.

Besides needing nourishment, Darien’s back and feet were wounded, and his teeth were damaged.

After a few days of much-needed TLC from ACCT Philly and the PSPCA, Darien is already on the mend.