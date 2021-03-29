N.J. state parks prep for the return of the COVID-19 crowds

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Parks are seeing a bit of a renaissance, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. State and county officials in New Jersey have all said parks have seen an increase in the number of visitors since the pandemic made it one of the few safe activities outside our homes. Even regulars are noticing the increase in foot traffic.

“Definitely a lot more people here than usual,” said Steve Anderson, of Bordentown. He regularly bikes at Crystal Lake Park in Burlington County and did cross-country skiing over the winter. “I would come here a couple of years ago and there wasn’t that many people — now there’s a lot more people.”

When N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy allowed for parks to reopen last year, it did not take long for people to take advantage. Eight state parks were “overrun” on the first day — including Barnegat Lighthouse State Park in Ocean County and the Bulls Island Recreation Area in Hunterdon County — leaving state officials to urge people to keep visits short and leave within two hours.

But even as the pandemic moves into a second year following a snowy winter, state officials are not expecting a repeat.

“We’re ready,” said Shawn LaTourette, acting commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection which oversees state parks. No one was prepared for what happened last year, he said, but they have learned a lot about the new coronavirus in that time, including that it’s safer to go outdoors than it is to be inside among people.