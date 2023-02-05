Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record

Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels.

But that’s not the case in Delaware. Parks in the First State experienced growth leading into the pandemic and saw those numbers jump amid the lockdowns. But unlike other states, Delaware parks are still on a record-setting pace.

More than 8 million people visited a Delaware park in 2022 — a new state record. It’s the eighth year in a row the park attendance record has been set.