Delaware State Parks attendance soars to another record
Lots of states saw increased attendance at state parks in 2020. With most indoor locations shuttered, taking a walk in a park was one of the few activities available. Now that those restrictions have ended, many states have seen their visitor numbers drop back to more regular levels.
But that’s not the case in Delaware. Parks in the First State experienced growth leading into the pandemic and saw those numbers jump amid the lockdowns. But unlike other states, Delaware parks are still on a record-setting pace.
More than 8 million people visited a Delaware park in 2022 — a new state record. It’s the eighth year in a row the park attendance record has been set.
“We are excited that the public is getting out to Delaware State Parks more than ever and discovering the many attractions and offerings the parks provide through our Division of Parks and Recreation,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. “Not only is attendance up, but I am extremely proud of the high marks our division staff receive for customer service, thanks to their dedicated efforts.”
For comparison, neighboring Pennsylvania saw park visitors jump 22% from 37 million in 2019 to more than 45 million in 2020. In 2021, visitors were down nearly 8% through August compared to the same time in 2021, although the numbers were still higher than they were pre-pandemic.
But Delaware saw no drop off. Over the past decade, park attendance is up more than 78%.
The added attendance brings challenge, too, including crowded parking lots at some of the most popular spots.
“We also are aware that such voluminous visitation year-to-year calls for more staff working both at the parks and in administration,” Garvin said. “There currently is a range of job openings we look to fill as DNREC and the Division of Parks and Recreation work to meet demands from the rising growth in visits made to Delaware State Parks.”
Cape Henlopen State Park remains the most popular park destination in the state, with more than 1.9 million visitors, accounting for nearly 25% of all park visits. Alapocas Run, Auburn Valley, Brandywine Zoo, Fort Delaware, and Killens Pond state parks all saw attendance increase by more than 10% in 2022.
As a result of the parks’ growing popularity, state officials encourage visitors hoping to reserve camping spots or host events at state parks to make their reservations as early as possible.
