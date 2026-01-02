First Day Hikes return to Delaware State Parks as visitors welcome 2026 outdoors

This year’s First Day Hikes also mark a milestone.

“Delaware State Parks is turning 75 years old this year, and as part of that we’re using this first day hike as a kickoff to a yearlong celebration of our parks,” Ritter said.

For many participants, the tradition is about more than a walk in the park: it’s a reset for the year ahead.

Taylor Lutz, who visited Cape Henlopen State Park with her husband and dog, said starting the new year outdoors helps her focus on health and mindset.

“We come here every year for New Year’s, actually. We like to go out on the beach on New Year’s Day,” Lutz said. “And today, it was a perfect day for it.”

She said the experience helps set the tone for the year.

“Well with the new year, it’s a ‘new year, new year you.’ You’re supposed to feel good, feel healthy,” Lutz said. “And so getting out — getting in the sun, getting on the beach, just seeing people, getting in the fresh air — feels good, so why not do it?”

Ritter said the program is designed to be inclusive, offering options for people of all ages, abilities and experience levels.

“We try to create hikes for literally everyone,” he said. “Anyone and everyone that wants to come out to our parks.”

Delaware State Parks has also expanded accessibility within the park system with the addition of track chairs — accessible, motorized wheelchairs that allow visitors with mobility challenges to navigate park trails.

“It gives an opportunity for people of all abilities to enjoy our parks, get out on the trails, and enjoy our programs,” Ritter said.

Participants can choose from self-guided hikes, guided walks led by park interpreters, or themed hikes focused on nature and history.

Allison Davenport, who was visiting the Delaware coast from Philadelphia with her daughter Elizabeth, said First Day Hikes have become a family tradition.

“We’re going to do our first hike later. We’ll bring the dogs. We always do our first hike here,” Davenport said. “We love the state park. It is our favorite place in the world.”

Before hitting the trail, Davenport said they embraced the new year in another way, despite below-freezing temperatures in the morning.

“We did a cold plunge,” she said. “We just went swimming in the Atlantic.”

With guided, self-guided and themed hikes offered across Delaware, state park officials say the initiative is meant to encourage people to see parks not just as a one-day destination, but as a place to reconnect with nature, community and healthier routines throughout the year.