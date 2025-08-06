What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware’s state parks are known for their diverse landscapes: beaches, inland wooded trails and sunlit paths that wind through forests and marshes. But for people with disabilities or limited mobility, these natural experiences have long been out of reach, blocked not by fences or gates but by roots, dirt, sand and stone.

That’s now beginning to change. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control recently expanded its Action Trackchair program — deploying five off-road, all-terrain wheelchairs across state parks. These are the first such chairs available to the public in Delaware, and they’re already opening up trails and concerts to new visitors.

“A few of us were at a conference and we saw these Trackchairs. And then as part of that conference, there is actually a grant to be able to apply for and get these chairs,” said Grant Melville, DNREC’s operations section administrator. “Delaware State Parks really emphasizes and prioritizes accessibility. I mean, we look at our users and we try to have an accessible experience for everybody. And so when we saw these wheelchairs, we thought, ‘We want this for Delaware State Parks.’ So, we applied for the grant.”

After securing the grant funding, Delaware added one Trackchair at New Castle County’s White Clay Creek State Park in 2024. Melville said the feedback has been very positive.

“That day when we introduced it to White Clay Creek State Park, a gentleman who is disabled was talking about the freedom that it gave him to be able to go on trails,” he said. “And everyone was so touched. We then said, ‘We’re going to put this all across the state.’ So that was the next step.”