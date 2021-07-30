Paddlers will have a new entry point onto the Schuylkill this summer in the East Falls neighborhood.

Construction on an ADA-accessible boat landing site near the East Falls Bridge on Kelly Drive commenced earlier this month and is scheduled to be complete in late August. The East Falls Development Corporation spearheaded the project with the goal of making the river more accessible to all, said Peg Shaw, a project director at EFDC.

“The development corporation really prioritized reconnecting the community to the river and recognized this location as a great location,” Shaw said.

The forthcoming dock will serve non-motorized boats, such as canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, a Philadelphia Parks and Recreation spokesperson said in an email.