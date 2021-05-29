Ferry link means big business for beach towns in Delaware and New Jersey

Since 1964, the Cape May/Lewes Ferry has linked Delaware’s beaches to the Jersey shore. The ferry effectively fills in the 17-mile gap across the Delaware Bay, helping travelers with cars and those on foot save time and connecting them — and their spending money — with businesses on either side.

The initial purpose of the ferry was simply to save drivers the trip all the way up and around the Delmarva Peninsula. To get to Cape May from Lewes by car is a three-hour journey covering 169 miles.

And while it still serves that transportation function, the ferry has also become a tourist destination of its own.

“It’s not just a way to get from point A to B,” said Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations. “[It’s] the value of sitting out on deck and having the breeze blow through your hair. We’ve had multiple dolphin and whale sightings this past week. There’s a lot of interesting ship traffic to see on the bay, catch some rays, have a cocktail.”

It’s an attraction that has an economic spillover effect for local businesses. More than 95% of passengers say they’ll spend money somewhere before or after their ferry trip.

“Those same people are staying in hotels, eating in restaurants and yeah, absolutely, they’re spending those dollars in our local economy,” Gehrke said. “Ferry fare is a small piece of what they’re spending in the local economy.

That spending money rains a bit more on Jersey shore towns compared to their counterparts across the bay.