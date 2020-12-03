Cape May-Lewes Ferry imposes restrictions due to COVID-19

Cape May-Lewes Ferry officials on Thursday announced they will again implement vehicle-only restrictions on its vessels that sail between New Jersey and Delaware because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Monday, only vehicles and their occupants will be allowed. Travel is suspended for pedestrians and passengers with bicycles.

Passengers are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles during the trip.

“Vehicle passengers may roam the outer decks and enjoy the sunshine; however, the passenger salon is closed except to use restrooms or to pass through the galley area for limited food and beverage selections,” the Delaware River and Bay Authority said.