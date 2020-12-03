N.J. coronavirus update: State revises travel advisory

State updates travel advisory

New Jersey officials are urging all visitors entering the state as well as returning residents to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It comes as the Garden State — and states across the country — continues to beat back a rising number of new COVID-19 infections, what officials have termed the “second wave” of the outbreak.

“There are very few exemptions to this advisory, including frontline healthcare workers, members of law enforcement, and active duty military personnel traveling to New Jersey on orders or directives,” said Gov. Phil Murphy, who announced the guidance on Wednesday.

The advisory does not include transient travel, such as New Jersey residents who commute to New York City or Philadelphia for work.

The state is also discouraging all non-essential out-of-state travel.

Murphy: No normalcy ‘anytime soon’

Murphy and state health officials are urging residents facing “pandemic fatigue” to stay the course by continuing to observe social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.

The state is now seeing daily case counts as high as — and on some days higher — than what it experienced in the spring during the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

As the weather gets colder and the holidays approach, officials worry that the numbers will continue to trend in the wrong direction.

“Everyone wants to know when this will be over — believe me, we join you in that — and when they can put their masks in a drawer and feel freer to gather again with family and friends,” Murphy said. “These numbers tell us, as least for now, not anytime soon.”

Murphy says the state could get its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine as early as late December. But since the vaccine will go to health care workers and other high-risk groups first, it could be months before everyone in the general population who wants the vaccine has access to it.