Festivals dominate the weekend — there are a half-dozen happening in the greater Philly vicinity. The big one is the annual South Ninth Street Italian Market Festival, which boasts a pole-climbing contest and a procession of saints.

In the burbs, “The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody” previews a new generation of comics from the renowned troupe. The Philadelphia Art Museum takes another look at the stellar career of the Pennsylvania-born Impressionist painter in the exhibit “Mary Cassatt at Work,” opening Saturday. Alt-rock band Sum 41 says it’s on its last tour, which stops at the Mann this Saturday, and rapper Joyner Lucas — who collaborated with Jelly Roll on his new single “Best of Me” — heads to the Fillmore.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Food & Drink | Outdoors | Comedy | Music

New Jersey

Rhythm and Brews Festival

Where: Station Avenue and East Atlantic Avenue, Haddon Heights, N.J.

Station Avenue and East Atlantic Avenue, Haddon Heights, N.J. When: Saturday, May 18, 3–9 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 3–9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Music and beer go down easy together. So, it makes sense to combine them at the Rhythm and Brews Festival in South Jersey. The 500 and 600 blocks of Station Avenue will be closed to traffic for food and retail vendors and a music stage. A dozen local breweries and more than 15 food vendors will be there, along with a wine brand. Performers include The Wayside Shakeup, the Unstoppable Hack Beats and Monko.

Delaware

Puccini’s Turandot

If you’re not an opera fan, you may be unfamiliar with Puccini’s “Turandot.” But you might recognize one of its most famous arias, “Nessun Dorma.” It’s the one that Aretha Franklin stepped in to sing for Luciano Pavarotti at the Grammys in 1998, thus putting it on the pop culture map. Opera Delaware hosts two performances of Puccini’s classic, unfinished opus this weekend.

Special Events

Festivals Roundup

Where: Multiple locations

Multiple locations When: Through Sunday, Feb. 18

Through Sunday, Feb. 18 How much: Pay as you go

Festival organizers likely planned for the third weekend in May to be sunny and warm, but Mother Nature had other plans. Still, the festivals must go on!

Saturday fests include The Girard Avenue Street Fest on West Girard Avenue between 26th and 29th streets. Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington is the location for The Roxborough Spring Fest. The 18th Made on American Street Festival takes place on American Street between Master Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, (note, this is a ticketed festival). The two-day South Ninth Street Italian Market Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday. Plus, the rescheduled Chestnut Hill Home + Garden Festival is expected to happen Sunday.

Dogwood Festival and Parade

Where: Reeves Park, 148 Third Ave.

Reeves Park, 148 Third Ave. When: Thursday, May 17, Friday, May 18, 6–10 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 1–10 p.m., Sunday, May 18: parade starts at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 17, Friday, May 18, 6–10 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 1–10 p.m., Sunday, May 18: parade starts at 1 p.m. How much: Free – $75

Phoenixville’s Dogwood Festival combines a small-town fair with a parade over four days that started Wednesday. Food, rides, live music and vendors are part of the event, which draws thousands each year. Performers include Rolling Stones tribute band Brown Sugar and Smooth Riders, who provide a Dave Matthews Band “experience.”

New Hope PrideFest

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Thursday, May 16, gala, 7–10 p.m. Friday, May 17 – kickoff event, 6:30 p.m. Saturday parade Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m., Sunday, May 19 fair, noon – 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 16, gala, 7–10 p.m. Friday, May 17 – kickoff event, 6:30 p.m. Saturday parade Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m., Sunday, May 19 fair, noon – 5 p.m. How much: Various prices

The communities of New Hope, Pa. and Lambertville, N.J. are across the river from each other and share an appreciation for the LGBTQ+ community. New Hope’s Pride Fest goes through Sunday. On Saturday, a parade starting in Lambertville will lead participants across the Delaware River to New Hope, where the Pride Live! Concert and Fair will take over Pride Park.

93rd Radnor Hunt Races

Where: West Burling Cocks Memorial Race Course at Radnor Hunt, 826 Providence Rd., Malvern, Pa.

West Burling Cocks Memorial Race Course at Radnor Hunt, 826 Providence Rd., Malvern, Pa. When: Saturday, May 18, gates open at 9 a.m.

Saturday, May 18, gates open at 9 a.m. How much: Online tickets are sold-out, you must contact organizers at 610-388-8383 for tailgate tix. No tickets will be sold on-site.

The 93rd Radnor Hunt Races are sold-out because it’s an essential part of the Chester County social calendar since, well, forever. But you can still join at the tailgate or in the hospitality areas, which have tickets available, though you’ll have to call to purchase them. The races benefit the Brandywine Conservancy.

Derby at the Vineyard

Where: Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa.

Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. When: Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $15 general admission, $5 parking pass, premium seating sold out

The two-day horse jumping competition Derby at the Vineyard includes food trucks, live music and artisanal vendors. Racing fans have already bought all the premium seats, but you can bring blankets, chairs and outside food on a general admission ticket. Refunds will not be offered in the case of inclement weather, but your original ticket will admit you to the makeup dates June 1 and 2.

Arts & Culture

The Comedy of Errors

William Shakespeare’s “The Comedy of Errors” heads to St. Stephen’s Theater in a Lantern Theater production. Storms, shipwrecks, twins, mistaken identity and family drama are some of the play’s main themes. It’s Shakespeare, after all.

InVision 2024

Where: TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image, 1400 N. American St.

TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image, 1400 N. American St. When: Saturday, May 18, VIP preview party starts at 5:30 p.m., open to the public at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, VIP preview party starts at 5:30 p.m., open to the public at 7 p.m. How much: Student and artist tickets $25, regular tickets $75

TILT Institute hosts its annual fundraiser InVISION, which doubles as the opening reception for its Philly Photo Day exhibition. After nine years, the photo exhibition curated from public submissions is back. The reception includes a fashion show by designer Prajjè Oscar and a DJ set from Oluwafemi.

Diamond of the Season Ball: A Bridgerton-Inspired Dance Party

Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.

World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. When: Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. How much: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Dearest gentle reader, get your best period looks ready. As the popular costume drama “Bridgerton” heads into its third season on Netflix, here’s your chance to rule over the other lords and ladies. The Diamond of the Season Ball – A Bridgerton-Inspired Dance Party is heading to World Cafe Live organized by Riot Nerd, who did one last fall. You’ll party to the pop music that was re-created as classical music on the show, and if your outfit makes you a peer of the realm, you can win a cash prize.

Mary Cassatt at Work

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, Sept. 8

Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, Sept. 8 How much: $35 separate admission ticket

Impressionist painter Mary Cassatt was heralded for her loving portraits of women and children. To better understand her enduring legacy, “Mary Cassatt at Work” opens at the Philadelphia Art Museum. More than 130 of her paintings and prints drawn from the PMA’s collection, as well as on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, will be on display.

Food & Drink

Philly Wine Fest

Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W. Girard Ave. When: Saturday, May 18, 1–3 p.m., 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 1–3 p.m., 4:30–6:30 p.m. How much: $69, sold out except for early bird admission, sales end Thursday

The Philadelphia Zoo is hosting the Philly Wine Fest, which brings over two dozen wineries to the Impala Lawn. They will be pouring red, white and rosé, among other varieties. There are two sessions, and tickets for both include full access to the zoo. Live entertainment is also scheduled throughout the day on the Impala stage.

Outdoors

Field Jam

Where: Natural Lands’ Stroud Preserve, 454 N. Creek Rd., West Chester, Pa.

Natural Lands’ Stroud Preserve, 454 N. Creek Rd., West Chester, Pa. When: Saturday May 18, 6–9 p.m.

Saturday May 18, 6–9 p.m. How much: $45, ticket sales end on Friday night

A beautiful, peaceful environment makes everything better. That’s what Natural Land’s Stroud Preserve offers as the backdrop for its Music Without Walls series. It kicks off on Saturday, May 18 with the Field Jam, an evening of music with food trucks and local craft beer and wine for purchase. Feel free to bring blankets and chairs for the family-friendly event. Note: This is happening rain or shine, so prepare accordingly.

Comedy

Al Franken

Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When: Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m. (sold out), 9:30 p.m.

Friday, May 17, Saturday, May 18, 6 p.m. (sold out), 9:30 p.m. How much: $45 – $65

Grammy and Emmy winner Al Franken was on “Saturday Night Live” for 15 years, then became a U.S. Senator whose term ended in a controversial resignation. Franken returned to his comedy roots, filling in on “The Daily Show” and hosting a self-titled podcast. He’s here in Philly for four shows testing out stand-up material. Two shows are already sold-out, but the 9:30 shows are still available both nights, so book quickly, if interested.

The Second City: Comedian Rhapsody

The Second City is the legendary Chicago-based comedy troupe that has honed the skills of comedians like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Keegan-Michael Key. Now a new troupe is on tour with Comedian Rhapsody. Check out the next big stars of the comedy world when they make their latest stop in the Philly ‘burbs.

Music

Live Out Loud!

Joseph J. Bunches gets the farewell he deserves as the exiting director and conductor of the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus. Bunche led the group for two decades. The “Live OUT Loud!” concert includes pop hits like Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” and Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” as well as a specially commissioned piece “Long Live the Queen (a her-story of drag)” performed by Cookie Diorio.

Sum 41: Tour of the Setting Sum

Canadian alt-rock band Sum 41 are calling it a career after two decades. Thus, they’re on the Tour of the Setting Sum, which heads to the Mann Center for what they say will be their last time together in Philadelphia. In March, Sum 41 scored a No. 1 single on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart with “Landmines,” the first time they did so since the beginning of their career. It’s so hard to say goodbye, but a hit record makes it easier. It’s from their latest album “Heaven :x: Hell.”

Pops at the Movies

The Chesco Pops showcase their musical chops by playing the best music from movie soundtracks at two area performances. Led by maestro Joseph Gehring, the Pops at the Movies concerts will feature music from John Williams (“Jaws,” “Star Wars,” “Jurassic Park”), Henry Mancini (“The Pink Panther Theme”), Ennio Morricone (“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”) and Alan Silvestri (“Back to the Future”).

100.3 WRNB Presents R&B Fest

Ashanti headlines the R&B Fest hosted by 100.3 WRNB. She’ll dig into her early-aughts catalog of songs like “Happy,” “Foolish,” “Rain On Me” and “Baby Baby Baby,” among others. She’ll be joined by Mya, who hit with “Best of Me” in 2000, R&B crooner Lloyd and Maeta, who’s signed to Roc Nation and has collaborated with Kaytranada, The Free Nationals and Lucky Daye.

Joyner Lucas: Not Now, I’m Busy Tour

Massachusetts-born rapper Joyner Lucas makes a stop in Philadelphia for his Not Now I’m Busy Tour — also the name of his upcoming second studio album. The two-time Grammy nominee just released the single “Best of Me” with Jelly Roll that details the delicate balance of what it’s like to contend with a loved one in the throes of addiction.