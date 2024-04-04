Philly Photo Day returns after a 9-year hiatus

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A city-wide community photography project is coming back after nine dormant years.

Philly Photo Day invites anyone with a camera to take a picture on Friday, April 5, and send it to the community arts nonprofit TILT Institute for the Contemporary Image. An online submission portal will remain active through April 14.

All received images will be printed and exhibited en masse at TILT’s gallery inside the Crane Arts building on North American Street in Kensington from May 18 – June 1.

Philly Photo Day was started in 2011 by TILT, then called the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center, and ran until 2015. In its final year, 1,412 pictures were sent in with a wide range of subjects and skill levels.