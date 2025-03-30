From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new book of historic Philadelphia photos is planned for 2026, and it wants your input.

Hidden City, the longtime blog exploring the crannies of Philly’s urban environment, is asking the public to pull out the old scrapbooks and slide carousels to look for color photographs taken in the city between 1950 and 1990.

Submissions will be considered for a published book called “Philadelphia In Color,” expected to be released in 2026. Project director Pete Woodall, who has been combing through institutional photo archives, wants to add personal photos into the mix.

“We see this book as a work of history as well as a community portrait,” he said. “Politicians, stock footage, or very newsy photos: not interested. There’s a charm and informality that people’s individual photos have. This is a book about Philadelphia.”