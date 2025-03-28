From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“The Ballad of King Henry” is a time warp.

The Elizabethan script by William Shakespeare is set in roughly 1860s Appalachia, but the musical play opens with its bandleader and narrator, Jeffrey Barg, acoustic guitar strapped over his shoulder, waxing on about Bob Dylan writing songs about Woody Guthrie.

“We’re all a little bit time out of mind, aren’t we?” Barg tells the audience. “We’re going to sing you the story of an old British monarch, sure, but really — like Bob and Woody — we’re just singing of paupers and peasants, princes and kings.”