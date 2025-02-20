From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Theatre Company this weekend opens a new musical on an unlikely subject: cancer treatment.

“Night Side Songs,” by Brooklyn-based songwriting brothers Patrick and Daniel Lazour, follows a fictional woman named Yasmine whose life changes when she is diagnosed with breast cancer and faces a long, difficult treatment process.

An earlier version of the show was recently performed at the Lincoln Center in New York City as part of the Under the Radar festival. It has since undergone further development at PTC by director Taibi Magar.

The title comes from writer Susan Sontag’s 1978 book “Illness as Metaphor,” which proposes that life has two realms: the kingdom of the well and the kingdom of the sick, where “illness is the night side of life.”

“One of the main reasons we wanted to write this piece is that so much of these experiences that are so integral to living, were so private,” Daniel said. “They were spoken in whispers in a bedroom or in the hospital room. With ‘Night Side Songs,’ we wanted to bring it out into the open.”