The Brandywine Museum offers a tiny peek into a Wyeth family Christmas

Most of us will never know what it would be like to join the Wyeth family of artists for the holidays.

But we can peer inside a quirky family passion for miniatures at the Brandywine Museum’s exhibit of extravagant, custom-made dollhouses.

Andrew Wyeth’s sister, Ann Wyeth McCoy, and her husband, John McCoy, had built and outfitted a dollhouse out of a repurposed, 9-foot-tall tool shed. Its six rooms are modular, able to be individually removed from the whole. Two of its six rooms are now on display as part of the Brandywine’s “Home for the Holidays” exhibition.

“There is a long tradition in the Wyeth family of loving miniatures,” said associate curator Kerry Bickford.

“Nathaniel Wyeth, Anne Wyeth McCoy’s elder brother, was building models from the time he was 10. [His father] N.C. Wyeth was an artist and they were growing up in an artistic household,” she said. “Building models, playing with miniatures and building miniatures was something that they were doing from a young age, for a lot of the family.”

The dollhouse is a family affair for a large and complicated artistic dynasty. The McCoys built the house, and Anne’s brother Nathaniel handcrafted furniture for it. An original, miniature painting was contributed by Peter Hurd, an artist who married Anne’s sister, Henriette Wyeth, who was herself an artist.

The family tree gets complicated. The Brandywine Museum has produced a handy chart to keep track of the expansive Wyeth family of artists.

Family patriarch and illustrator N.C. Wyeth and his wife Carolyn had five surviving children, four of whom became artists of note. The youngest, Andrew Wyeth, became the most renowned.

“Many of the daughters married N.C. Wyeth’s art students, so they were also painters and artists,” Bickford said. “Several of his children went on to be practicing artists and even the one who we think of as not being a practicing artist, Nathaniel Wyeth, an engineer, made miniatures and had his own craft practice.”