From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In an era of big-budget movie reboots and sequels, Delaware County has rallied behind one Aston Township native’s coming-of-age dramedy.

Chris Pierdomenico’s “Delco: The Movie” is set for a world premiere Jan. 17 at the Media Theatre, followed by public screenings Jan. 18 and 19.

What began as a small project for the Sun Valley High School student in 2004 evolved into a full-fledged independent film — with the help of a successful crowdfunding campaign. Pierdomenico, who wrote, directed and co-produced the film, said the movie’s premise is simple.

Three high school seniors experience one crazy night in Delco as they question the world around each other.

“When good kids try to do bad things, usually hilarious antics ensue,” he said.

Co-producer Leah Cevoli, a fellow Sun Valley High School alumna, said the “big red carpet extravaganza” will be full of surprises. However, she added the entire premiere weekend will have an interactive element. Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults. There will also be a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers after each screening.

“It’s going to be a really fun weekend at the Media Theatre,” Cevoli said.

With a trio of “Delco adjacent” leads and a supporting cast of Hollywood stars such as Brian Wilson, of “The Wire,” and Brian O’Halloran, of “Clerks,” “Delco: The Movie” will take viewers on a journey to some of the county’s beloved unofficial landmarks.

“I feel that Chris has really written a love letter to Delco and not only are gonna see a lot of street corners that you recognize but you’re also going to see familiar favorites like Tom Jones Restaurant, Roma Deli, Phil & Jims, Ro-Lynn Deli and Wawa,” Cevoli said.

If tickets sell out, there will be a second weekend of screenings at Media Theatre. Pierdomenico said the movie will ask an important question.

“I don’t want to even answer the question for them,” he said. “I want them to ponder what’s the worst fate. Hell or Delco?”