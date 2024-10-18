From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Wharton Esherick Museum, hiding in a remote wooded area in Chester County near Malvern, Pennsylvania, is a single-artist museum where the famed wood artist and studio craft furniture maker built his own studio and home in a uniquely expressive design.

The Brandywine Museum, about 30 miles away in Delaware County, occupies a former gristmill hugging the bucolic Brandywine Creek. While presenting many kinds of art, it effectively operates as the museum of Andrew Wyeth and his artistic family.

Together, they are collaborating on the first solo museum exhibition of Esherick’s work since 1958. The Esherick Museum sent about 80 works to the Brandywine Museum as “The Crafted World of Wharton Esherick.” Many of the works on view at the Brandywine have not left Esherick’s studio since he died in 1970.

“Everybody calls it a hidden gem, so we’d like to make it a little less hidden,” said Amanda Burdan, Brandywine senior curator. “Just 30 miles away we have another artist who is so closely connected and so contemporary to the Wyeths and yet working in such a different style. It gives a fuller picture of suburban and rural Pennsylvania.”