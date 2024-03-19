Other oddities Wyeth creates are more subtle. “Other Voices, Study #1” (1995) features a woman seen from the back as she listens through a closed door. The frame of the door is not square with the frame of the painting: It is literally off-kilter.

The retrospective spans from the 1960s when a young Wyeth was imitating the formidable style of his father Andrew to portraits done in the last few years that are built into hinged screen doors, like one depicting his grandfather harvesting apples.

Jamie is hesitant to give clear explanations for his paintings, particularly ones about the grandfather he never met. N.C. Wyeth died a year before Jamie was born.

“In one sense he loved apples and orchards and whatnot,” he said. ”But they became something much more to me than just fruit dropping down. Sort of a window into his mind.”

“Unsettled” comes on the heels of an unsettling medical procedure for Wyeth, who recently had cataract surgery on his right eye, something he worried might change his ability to paint.

“I went into this with fear and trepidation,” he said.

Wyeth recalled that his father, Andrew, also confronted cataract surgery and was troubled by the possibility it would change his ability to perceive in the same way.

“I remember him going through this terrible feeling: ‘Is it going to change me? Will the light be different to me?’” he recalled. “He had the surgery, and it did affect him. The things he did shortly thereafter, the brightness was really noticeable.”

Wyeth went to the same ophthalmologist who operated on his father 17 years earlier, Dr. Christopher Williams at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Dr. Williams had been monitoring Jamie’s eyes for years, waiting for the artist to agree to a procedure.

“When you’re dealing with the Wyeths, let’s just say I was quite patient and wanted to make sure he felt it was time,” Williams said. “His cataracts were over-ripe by the time he complained. You never want to encourage someone to have surgery before they’re ready, and certainly not a well-known painter like Jamie.”

Cataracts cloud the lens of the eye, causing a decrease of vision, a muting of color, or seeing objects in multiples. Williams said Jamie was experiencing all three in his right eye.

Williams said Andrew Wyeth’s cataracts were even worse, and he was older than Jamie is now. Andrew had the surgery at age 89. He died two years later.

The procedure was essentially the same from father to son: A small incision is made in the eye to remove the cloudy material and replace it with a clear lens. Newer laser techniques make the surgery more precise.

After the surgery, Williams said he became a friend of the Wyeth family, often spending time at the house in Chadds Ford. The first watercolor Andrew made post-surgery, he gifted to Williams.

“At some of the hardest times in my life, I would call Andy and just ask if we could talk. Regardless of what he was doing he would say, ‘Be here in 30 minutes,’” he said. “The Wyeth family has changed my life.”